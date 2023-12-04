Week 13 recap: Jordan Love gets his signature moment + Niners dominate Eagles

By Matt Harmon,Scott Pianowski, Yahoo Sports

Week 13 offered some signature performances, provided clarity for some teams and confusion for others. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game to provide their instant fantasy analysis and reaction to all the Sunday action in Week 13:

0:38 - Chiefs vs. Packers: Jordan Love gets his first signature win amidst controversy

14:57 - 49ers vs. Eagles: San Francisco is probably the best team in the NFL

24:07 - Colts vs. Titans: Shane Steichen doesn't get enough credit for this turnaround

30:24 - Broncos vs. Texans: Houston's massive win comes with crushing cost

40:14 - Lions vs. Saints: Has Sam LaPorta entrenched himself as the best TE in fantasy?

46:14 - Browns vs. Rams: The baton has been passed in this Rams passing offense

51:20 - Dolphins vs. Commanders: Washington needs to hit the reset button in offseason

56:25 - Cardinals vs. Steelers: James Conner and Trey McBride could be fantasy postseason wreckers

1:00:28 - Panthers vs. Buccaneers: Mike Evans is a legend

1:03:35 - Falcons vs. Jets: We hope you didn't watch this game

1:06:15 - Chargers vs. Patriots: We really hope you didn't watch this game.

