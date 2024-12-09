Week 14 fifth quarter: Stafford, Allen & Darnold sling it while Bears look putrid | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice & Charles McDonald fire up the Football 301 fifth quarter with a look at four excellent games from Week 14's Sunday slate and one game that will have Chicago Bears fans wearing a bag over their heads.

The guys kick things off with the epic 44-42 carnival show in Los Angeles where the Buffalo Bills fell narrowly to the L.A. Rams in the inter-conference tilt. Both Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen looked excellent, and while only one team got the win, the guys explain that the Bills don't have too much to worry about, aside from seeding in the AFC playoffs.

Nate and Charles also discuss the Seattle Seahawks extending their NFC West lead with a win over the Arizona Cardinals, Sam Darnold throwing for 5 touchdowns in a 42-21 Minnesota Vikings win over the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers staying frisky in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Closing out the show, the duo share a mind-bogglingly terrible stat from the Chicago Bears loss and give out their game balls for Week 14.

(2:25) - Rams knock down Bills in 44-42 thriller

(12:20) - Seahawks extend NFC West lead over Cardinals

(20:45) - Falcons fall to Vikings in huge Darnold game

(29:30) - Eagles survive frisky Panthers team

(39:00) - Bad Bears stat & Week 14 game balls

