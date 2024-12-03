Week 14 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter finale and final coping corner | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 13 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the season finale of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Kirk Cousins, 49ers offense, Malik Nabers and more. The two also put a bow on the final coping corner of the season and what lessons we can learn from the players in the corner.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:15) - Matt's MNF monologue on Browns-Broncos

(14:10) - Goodbye to the Panic Meter, Hello to the 'Fantasy Bro's Trust Meter'

(15:30) - People’s panic meter: Rams RBs, Falcons offense, 49ers offense, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Tryone Tracy, Breece Hall, Jonathan Taylor, Zay Flowers

(50:55) - Final Coping Corner: What lessons can we learn from players in the 2024 corner?

(1:00:05) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 14

