Week 4 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube
Week 4 is upon us! While Bills-Dolphins will be a blast, Broncos-Bears will be... something else. Matt Harmon and Dan Titus identify the games to binge, stream and skip in this week's fantasy viewer guide:
1:55 - A quick thank you... to you!
3:54 - Week 4 Fantasy viewer guide
4:55 - Binge games
5:05 - MIA VS. BUF
10:55 - AZ VS. SF
15:10 - BAL VS. CLE
19:50 - SEA VS. NYG
24:52 - ATL VS. JAX
33:49 - LAR VS. IND
38:03 - WSH VS. PHI
42:55 - MIN VS. CAR
45:24 - PIT VS. HOU
50:00 - LV VS. LAC
54:55 - NE VS. DAL
57:15 - KC VS. NYJ
1:00:10 - TB VS. NO
1:02:10 - DEN VS. CHI
1:05:30 - Smart Flex plays for Week 4
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts