Week 7 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

At long last, it happened in Week 6: Kyle Pitts scored his first touchdown of the 2023 season. It'd been a long time coming (the five weeks he was held scoreless undoubtedly felt even longer for his fantasy managers).

Of course, this doesn't mean that everything that has ailed Pitts is suddenly going to disappear. He still plays on an offense and for a head coach that doesn't lend itself entirely well for fantasy purposes. Not only that, but fellow tight end Jonnu Smith has been a serviceable weapon in his own right.

Here's to hoping that, even if Pitts doesn't suddenly turn into the fantasy tight end we've all hoped he could be, his Week 6 production is a sign of things to come.

