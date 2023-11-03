Week 9 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

What a weekend slate of games we have in Week 9. Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is Dalton Del Don. Harmon and Del Don tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 9:

2:15 - Binge games:

2:24 - Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Can Mahomes and company get back on track?

9:05 - Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens: Which one of these teams is a true contender?

17:22 - Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: AJ Brown or CeeDee Lamb?

24:30 - Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow might be ready for a real run

30:58 - Stream games:

31:00 - Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: Which backup QB will be more functional?

37:22 - Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots:

40:55 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans: Can CJ Stroud bounce back?

44:14 - Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers: Breakout game for Jonathan Taylor?

46:31 - L.A. Chargers vs. New York Jets: Time for Chargers to show they're serious

48:41 - Skip games:

48:50 - Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns: How close are we to seeing Kyler Murray?

52:14 - L.A. Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: It might be close to panic time for these teams

53:12 - Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints: Can Chris Olave finally get going?

58:23 - New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: These teams are a disaster

