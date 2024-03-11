Where to watch all the 2024 Oscar winning movies

You watched all 3.5 hours of the 96th Academy Awards, including some tear-jerking acceptance speeches, a show-stealing performance of "I'm Just Ken" (which broke Emma Stone's dress) and an appearance by a (nearly) nude John Cena. Now, it's time to watch the award-winning films celebrated at the 2024 Oscars. In case you need a quick Oscars recap: Oppenheimer unsurprisingly dominated the evening, winning seven awards, including supporting actor Robert Downey Jr.'s first-ever Oscar, director Christopher Nolan's first-ever Oscar AND lead actor Cillian Murphy's first-ever Oscar. Poor Things took home four awards, including Emma Stone's second win for Best Actress. Barbie's emotional anthem "What Was I Made For?" won for Best Original Song, making Billie Eilish the youngest person to have won two Academy Awards.

Are you ready to catch up on the 2024 Oscar winners? To make things as easy (and hopefully as affordable) as possible, we’ve categorized the winning films by which streaming platform you can watch them on, including which Oscar winning movies are on Peacock, Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Hulu, Disney+, Max and Amazon. Here’s how to watch all the 2024 Academy Award winning films.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Peacock:

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's epic biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, "father of the atomic bomb" stars Cillian Murphy alongside Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer was nominated for 13 awards at the 2024 Oscars and took home seven — Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) Best Original Score, Film Editing and Cinematography.

The Holdovers

Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers tells the story of a strict classics teacher working at his alma mater who gets stuck chaperoning the kids who can’t go home for winter break. Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Dominic Sessa star in this heartwarming holiday film. Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress this year.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Hulu:

Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein-esque comedy follows a young woman who, after being resurrected by a mad scientist, ventures out into the world to explore. Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe and Ramy Youssef star in Poor Things, which recieved 11 nominations for the 2024 Oscars, and took home four awards: Best Actress (Emma Stone), Makeup & Hairstyling, Production and Costume Design.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Max:

Barbie

Everything is perfect (and pink!) in Barbieland. That is, until a doll starts malfunctioning and is forced to embark on a quest to The Real World. Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. It was nominated for eight awards at the 2024 Oscars, and took home one — Best Original Song.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Amazon Prime Video:

American Fiction

A Black writer struggling to get his books published sends his editor a new draft mocking the stereotypical "Black books" he's so fed up with, only to find massive commercial success through his joke-gone-wrong. Jeffrey Wright stars alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown in American Fiction, which took home the Oscar for Adapted Screenplay at the 2024 Oscars. You can watch American Fiction with the MGM+ add-on (which offers a 7-day free trial) available through Amazon Prime Video.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Disney+:

The Last Repair Shop

The Last Repair Shop took home the award for Best Documentary Short at this year's Oscars. You can stream the 40-minute documentary on Disney+, or catch it free on YouTube.

2024 Oscar winning movies on Netflix:

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Wes Anderson’s latest wonder adapts Roald Dahl's short story about a gambler who develops a convenient skill: the ability to cheat at cards. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in this quirky short film, which took home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short.

2024 Oscar winning movies available to rent:

While these titles aren't streaming yet, they are available to rent or buy on digital.

Anatomy of a Fall

After her husband Samuel’s mysterious death, Sandra — and her marriage to Samuel — becomes the main suspect. Sandra Hüller stars in this thrilling legal drama that took home the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. You can rent the film on Amazon or Apple TV.

The Zone of Interest

In 1943, German Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss strives to build his dream home with his wife, Hedwig and their five children. Meanwhile, right next door, Höss oversees Auschwitz concentration camp. Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller star in A24's The Zone of Interest, which took home awards for Best International Feature and Sound at this year's Oscars. You can buy The Zone of Interest on Amazon right now, but the film will eventually be streaming on Max.

Where to watch 20 Days in Mariupol?

You can currently stream the 2024 Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature free on PBS.org.

2024 Oscar winning movies not yet available online:

The Boy and the Heron (Animated Feature)

Godzilla Minus One (Visual Effects)

War Is Over (Animated Short)

2024 Oscar nominees and winners list:

Best supporting actor

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best costume design

"Barbie" - Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" - David Crossman, Janty Yates

"Oppenheimer" - Ellen Mirojnick

"Poor Things" - Holly Waddington

Best makeup and hairstyling

"Golda"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Best live action short film

"The After"

"Invincible"

"Knight of Fortune"

"Red, White and Blue"

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar"

Best animated short film

"Letter to a Pig"

"Ninety-Five Senses"

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme"

"War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"

Best adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" - Cord Jefferson

"Barbie" - Noah Baumbach, Greta Gerwig

"Oppenheimer" - Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" - Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" - Jonathan Glazer

Best original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

"The Holdovers" - David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

"May December" - Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Celine Song

Best supporting actress

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Best original song

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin’ Hot"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"

Best original score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best documentary feature film

"Bobi Wine: The People’s President"

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

"20 Days in Mariupol"

Best documentary short film

"The ABCs of Book Banning"

"The Barber of Little Rock"

"Island In Between"

"The Last Repair Shop"

"Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

Best international feature film

"Io Capitano" (Italy)

"Perfect Days" (Japan)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"The Teachers’ Lounge" (Germany)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

Best animated feature film

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"Nimona"

"Robot Dreams"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Best production design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best film editing

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Best sound

"The Creator"

"Maestro"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Oppenheimer"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best visual effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One"

"Napoleon"

Best cinematography

"El Conde" - Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" - Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" - Matthew Libatique

"Oppenheimer" - Hoyte van Hoytema

"Poor Things" - Robbie Ryan

Best actor

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best actress

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Best director

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Best picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"