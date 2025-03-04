Which bubble teams still have a REAL shot at the NCAA tourney? | College Basketball Power Hour

By Caroline Fenton,Jason Fitz, Yahoo Sports

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Ice Young are back on the College Basketball Power Hour to break down which bubble teams still have a legitimate shot at a NCAA tournament bid. In the men's tournament, can Georgia get in if they finish on a four-game winning streak? Is there any hope for Baylor to edge their way in despite a .500 record in Big 12 play? For the women's tournament, is there a world where three teams from the Ivy League get in? Plus, the case for teams like St. Joseph's, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall & Stanford.

The trio present their Power Hour Power Rankings of the most impactful upsets of the weekend including LSU women dropping a game to Ole Miss, Illinois men dominating Michigan, and Tennessee men edging out Alabama. Caroline, Fitz & Ice also preview the most exciting games coming up this week and spend a few minutes raving about Cooper Flagg’s performance in Duke’s victory vs. Wake Forest - because how could they not?!

(3:14) Cooper Flagg’s last home game?

(11:05) Make the case for bubble teams

(11:31) Make the case: Baylor MBB

(13:05) Make the case: Gonzaga MBB

(14:48) Make the case: Georgia MBB

(19:25) Make the case: St. Joseph’s WBB

(21:29) Make the case: Harvard WBB

(24:34) Make the case: Virginia Tech WBB

(26:39) Make the case: Seton Hall WBB

(28:04) Make the case: Stanford WBB

(31:42) Power Rankings: biggest upsets

(47:32) Michigan @ Michigan State MBB preview

(48:50) Florida @ Alabama MBB preview

(51:26) Alabama @ Auburn MBB preview

