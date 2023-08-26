Why sports cardiologists are encouraged by Bronny James' diagnosis

NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Bronny James in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports - 20613626 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

A little more than a month after Bronny James collapsed and lost consciousness during a USC basketball workout, his family has broken its silence about what may have caused his sudden cardiac arrest.

The family revealed new details but stopped short of offering an exact diagnosis on Friday in a statement expressing optimism that Bronny will make a full recovery and "return to basketball in the very near future."

The probable cause of Bronny’s cardiac arrest is “an anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect,” according to the statement from a family spokesperson. The condition “can and will be treated,” the statement said.

Sports cardiologists told Yahoo Sports that congenital heart defects are structural heart issues that develop during pregnancy and are present at birth. There are “a variety” that can lead to increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest, according to Lili Barouch, director of sports cardiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

“So it’s hard to say exactly what this is unless they choose to release more information,” Barouch said, “but it’s really encouraging to hear that they found something and that it’s fixable.”

Jonathan Drezner, director of the University of Washington’s center for sports cardiology, said that he interpreted the James family saying the condition “can and will be treated” to mean that it is likely repairable by surgery. If that's the case, Drezner says he expects "a full recovery."

Drezner mentioned an anomalous coronary artery as one example of a congenital abnormality that fits this description.

An anomalous coronary artery is the medical term for a developmental abnormality of the artery that supplies oxygen-rich blood to the heart. Shareef O’Neal, the eldest son of Shaquille O’Neal, underwent open-heart surgery in 2018 to repair an anomalous coronary artery and returned the following year to begin his college career at UCLA.

While the exact cause of Bronny’s cardiac arrest is still a mystery publicly, sports cardiologists say that the new details make it possible to eliminate certain explanations. For example, Barouch says it’s now clear this wasn’t a side effect of a severe electrolyte abnormality, a viral infection or drugs or medication.

“There was a lot of chatter that this was related to COVID or the COVID vaccine,” Barouch said. “This effectively rules that sort of thing out.”

Bronny, the elder son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, went into cardiac arrest during a July 24 workout and left USC’s campus in the back of an ambulance. He was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was briefly treated in the intensive care unit before returning home three days later.

A statement from Bronny’s cardiologist credited the “swift and effective response by USC athletics’ medical staff” for the highly touted basketball prospect avoiding brain or organ damage from oxygen deprivation. Bronny quickly resumed most normal activities, from going out to a posh Santa Monica Italian restaurant with his family, to attending a Dodgers game alongside LeBron, to accompanying Drake on stage at the start of the rapper’s Los Angeles concert.

And yet cardiologists cautioned that Bronny’s speedy recovery offered no assurance” that he’d ever play high-level basketball again. The underlying cause and severity of Bronny’s cardiac arrest and his tolerance for risk would determine whether the McDonald’s All-American could continue his quest to join his illustrious father in the NBA.

Now at last Bronny has some answers — and it seems he’ll be the second USC basketball player in two years to try to return to the court under these circumstances. Vince Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest during a workout last July and played for the Trojans six months later.

Bronny was set to be part of a heralded USC backcourt that includes fifth-year senior standout Boogie Ellis and the nation’s top incoming point guard Isaiah Collier. USC opens the 2023-24 college basketball season November 23 against Seton Hall at a tournament in San Diego.