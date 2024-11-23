'Wicked' fans are dressing up to see the movie in theaters. Your guide to all the best looks.

Wicked is the movie event of the fall, if not the year — and people are dressing accordingly. The movie musical, an adaptation of the long-running Broadway show, stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as two witches who go from sworn enemies to best friends as trouble brews in the land of Oz. While Grande's Glinda is pretty in pink, Erivo's Elphaba enchants in emerald green, and theater goers are taking inspiration from these women for their own looks.

Some Wicked fans are going for authenticity and dressing up just like the iconic characters. (And, yes, that includes green face and body paint for Elphaba — hope they have a good removal plan!) Others are dressing in green or pink as a way to pay homage to the characters, and some fans are mixing both together as a nod to the bond between the witches.

This isn't the first time a movie has become a fashion phenomenon. In the summer of 2023, Barbie fashion exploded as people rushed to the theaters in costume. While many chose all-pink attire, others emulated some of the doll's iconic looks, as the movie's star Margot Robbie did at the various red carpet premieres.

If you're going to see Wicked, you may want to dress up as well — and you may not know where to start. Fortunately, plenty of fans are ready to share their fashion tips for the film event. Check out the videos below and get ready to defy gravity.

Keep it simple

Want to celebrate Wicked but don't feel like going all out? Head to Forever 21, like this TikToker, who found a T-shirt featuring Grande's Glinda.

Try a preppy look

The first movie (yes, Wicked is a two-parter!) features Glinda and Elphaba at Shiz University. Be like this TikToker and lean into the prep school vibe with a green sweater and pleated skirt.

Go classic witch

Elphaba may be associated with green, but she actually wears a ton of black in the movie. Don a long black dress, witch's hat left over from Halloween and a little green eye makeup to recreate this TikToker's look.

Go green — and pink!

Can't pick a preferred character? Understandable. As Glinda says, "Green goes good with pink." Try a pair of pink pants coupled with a green sweater — everyone will know where you're off to.

Take a casual approach

A black Wicked sweatshirt paired with emerald sweats is a cozy vibe.

Make accessories the star

A thick green scarf goes a long way for your movie theater outfit.

Try a pair of green tights

This TikToker has oodles of cute Wicked outfits, but her coolest accessory may be her green tights. Skip the body paint and try a pair to channel your inner Elphaba.

Or, go big

Want to fully commit to Wicked? You know what to do.