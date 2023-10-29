Will Levis slings first career TD pass, but was it offensive pass interference?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

Will Levis, the fourth quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL draft, made his NFL debut Sunday for Tennessee, and he didn't take long to notch his first career highlight. Levis found DeAndre Hopkins deep for a 41-yard touchdown late in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead over the Falcons.

Hopkins was wide open — perhaps too open, upon further review. Hopkins appeared to wrap up cornerback A.J. Terrell and spin him off toward the sideline; the move left Hopkins wide open for an easy trot into the end zone. But no flags were thrown, and Levis had his first career touchdown.

Levis is playing in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, for a 2-4 Titans team that's searching for some kind of stability. The Titans could still be sellers at the trade deadline, but a strong Levis performance could bring them back within range of .500. It's yet to be determined how long Levis will be under center, but throws like the Hopkins touchdown will give a downtrodden Nashville fanbase a little bit more to cheer.