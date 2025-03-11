Winter storm to wallop U.S. this week with heavy rain, snow, blizzards and threat of tornadoes and wildfires

Winter isn’t done with us just yet.

A powerful storm system is expected to produce severe weather for millions of Americans from coast to coast this week, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to California, heavy snow to the Rockies, blizzard conditions to the Plains, thunderstorms and the threat of tornadoes to the Midwest and Southeast and an elevated risk of wildfires to the Southwest.

"This is a powerful storm that will have dangerous and disruptive impacts felt across the country," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines warned. "The West Coast will be hammered with rain and mountain snow. Gusty winds and very dry conditions will create a dangerous fire risk across the Southwest. The risk of severe thunderstorms will increase by the end of the week as this storm advances eastward."

Timing and impacts

According to the National Weather Service's latest forecast , the storm system will begin with an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain to California on Wednesday, with rainfall rates of up to half an inch per hour in some areas.

"This could cause flash flooding, including shallow debris flows across sensitive burn scars or isolated rockslides, as well as hazardous travel," the weather service said.

The system will roll into the Sierra Nevadas on Wednesday afternoon, dumping up to three feet of snow in the upper elevations with winds gusting up to 70 mph — a combination that could produce whiteout conditions and "dangerous to potentially impossible travel conditions" in some of the mountain passes.

The storm will then move on toward the central and southern U.S. on Thursday and Friday, with blizzard conditions likely in parts of the Plains and severe thunderstorms in the Midwest and Southeast. Tornadoes, large hail, flooding and widespread damaging wind gusts are possible across from the Ohio Valley to the Gulf Coast, forecasters say.

Critical fire weather conditions in the Southwest

High winds combined with low humidity and dry conditions on the back side of the storm will create a risk for wildfires across the Southwest.

The NWS has issued red flag warnings in parts of southeastern New Mexico and western Texas, with critical fire conditions expected through Tuesday night.

We will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions across the south plains Tuesday through Saturday. We will see very dry and windy most days this week. pic.twitter.com/q7EufSDCUO — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) March 10, 2025

"This is a dangerous combination of gusty winds in areas with low humidity levels and dry brush," Kines said. "Any fires that spark could spread rapidly and be extremely difficult to contain. Fires could quickly pose an extreme risk to lives, property and livestock in these conditions. People should also be prepared for dust storms, power outages and travel disruptions as these winds blow through the region."

Wild winter weather

The storm is the latest in a series of systems to bring extreme weather to parts of the U.S. this winter.

On Monday, a possible tornado touched down near Orlando, Fla., destroying several homes and hitting a local TV station in the middle of a live weather forecast .

WOFL-TV meteorologist Brooks Garner was on the air when he realized and told everyone in the studio to take cover.

"Get to your safe space under your desk. We're catching debris right now on the roof," Garner said. "​This is a tornado."

This video shows the moment a tornado hit the FOX 35 Orlando studio while they were on the air providing life-saving information. Severe weather has been moving across portions of Central Florida all morning, triggering Tornado Warnings. More: https://t.co/He9myx6P1S pic.twitter.com/LR86MR86C4 — FOX Weather (@foxweather) March 10, 2025

There was minimal damage to the building and no reports of injuries.

A preliminary survey from the weather service indicated the tornado briefly reached EF-2 strength, with winds estimated up to 115 mph.

"​I've been doing this for a very long time," Garner told viewers after the storm passed. "That's the first time a tornado has hit me while I'm doing the weather."