With nine walks in the ALDS, Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series

Corey Seager Texas Rangers' Corey Seager is congratulated for his home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Move over, Barry Bonds. There's a new sheriff in town.

For more than 20 years, Bonds held the record for the most walks in a Major League Baseball Division Series. The league's all-time home run leader was walked eight times during the 2003 National League Division Series.

On Tuesday, Corey Seager raised him one and then some in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. When Kyle Gibson walked Seager in the fourth inning, the Texas Rangers' shortstop became the new record holder with nine. That also set the league record for the most walks in a three-game span.

The major difference in how Seager reached this milestone versus Bonds is that the Baltimore Orioles only intentionally walked Seager one time. The Florida Marlins, who eventually won the World Series that year, intentionally walked the San Francisco Giants' slugger six of the eight times in its four-game series.

In Game 2, during the Rangers' 11-8 win at Camden Yards, Seager became the first player in MLB history to be walked five times in a single postseason game. Seager reached base at least three times in both of the Rangers' wild-card wins against the Tampa Bay Rays and all three victories against the Orioles in the ALDS.

The record sellout crowd of 40,861 fans attending the first home playoff game at Globe Life Field got into it early thanks to Seager's 445-foot home run in the bottom of the first inning. Texas never got close to trailing after that.

"That's what he does," Marcus Semien said of Seager after the game. "He's done it before in the big moments. He picks his game up in the playoffs. It'll be really fun to see what he can do as we move on."

After defeating the Orioles, 7-1, Texas is back in the AL Championship Series for the first time since 2011 and third-time ever in franchise history. Baltimore was swept for the first time in 2023 and had gone 91 series — of at least two games — without being swept dating back to May 2022.

The Rangers now awaits the winner of the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins series to see where they'll be playing on Sunday.

The Astros currently have a 2-1 lead, and should they beat the Twins in Game 4 on Wednesday, it'll be an all Lone Star affair in the championship series. It will also be the first time these two teams meet in the playoffs, because Houston played in the National League before 2013.

Before the playoffs started, the Rangers made it clear that they'd like another crack at the Astros. By losing to the Seattle Mariners on the final day of the season, Texas conceded the AL West crown to Houston and therefore had to play in the wild card. The Rangers responded by winning five consecutive games and outscoring the Rays and Orioles, 32-12, during that streak. Now, Texas patiently waits to see which team they play on the weekend.