WNBA Finals: Aces vs. Liberty Game 3 score, how to watch, TV channel, highlights, news, injuries, live tracker

2023 WNBA Finals - Game Two LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: Chelsea Gray #12, A'ja Wilson #22 and Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces react on the court after the New York Liberty called a timeout following an Aces basket in the third quarter of Game Two of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs finals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 104-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The battle of the super-teams looks a little lopsided to start the WNBA Finals. The Las Vegas Aces have turned in two dominant wins over the New York Liberty to open the series. With a win in Game 3 on Sunday, the Aces could take home their second straight title.

The star power of the Aces has overwhelmed the Liberty thus far. A'ja Wilson dropped 26 points in the team's 104-76 win in Game 2. Kelsey Plum added 23 points and Jackie Young once again showed out, dropping 24 points. Young also played a key role in the Aces' Game 1 win, scoring 26 points on the Liberty.

The Liberty, meanwhile, are still looking for answers. Jonquel Jones was the only player on the team to score at least 20 points in Game 2. She finished with 22. Jones was really the only standout offensively, as the team shot 36.1% from the field. The Liberty hit 46.4% of their field-goal attempts during the team's Game 1 loss. The rest of the offense will need to find its stroke if the Liberty hope to make this a competitive series.

Game 3 tips off at 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ABC from Barclays Center in New York. If necessary, Game 4 will be Wednesday.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights, injuries and updates as the Aces take on the Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.