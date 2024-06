WNBA: New York Liberty at Chicago Sky Jun 4, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being ejected from her team’s WNBA game against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The WNBA has rescinded the second of two technical fouls from Tuesday night that led to the ejection of Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese.

Reese was ejected in the final minutes of Tuesday's game between the Sky and New York Liberty. New York won the game, 88-75. Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun Times reported Wednesday the league has rescinded the second technical foul on Reese, citing a league spokesperson.

This story will be updated.