World Series Game 2: Diamondbacks vs. Rangers score, highlights, news and live tracker

Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates after hitting a game-winning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the 11th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. The Ranger won 6-5. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

What a way to start the 2023 World Series.

The Texas Rangers took Game 1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks in dramatic fashion, 5-3, thanks to a game-tying home run by Corey Seager in the bottom of the ninth inning, and then a walk-off shot by Adolis García in the 11th.

Game 2 is Saturday night at 8:03 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field. The pitching matchup will feature Merrill Kelly for the Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers.

As the Diamondbacks look to even up the series, second baseman Ketel Marte, who earned America free tacos, will attempt to make history. If he records a hit in Game 2 he will extend his postseason hitting streak to 18 games, setting the all-time record for consecutive postseason games with a hit.

García, the Game 1 hero, made history Friday night. He winning homer gave him 22 RBIs this postseason, the most in a single playoff in AL/NL history. David Freese recorded 21 with the St. Louis Cardinals during their World Series run in 2011.