WWE Monday Night Raw live: Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul speak before SummerSlam, Rollins and Zayn battle Priest and Mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment will stage its marquee mid-year event this Saturday as SummerSlam takes place at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions. After WrestleMania, SummerSlam is the second-biggest show WWE produces in a calendar year and this year’s card is typically strong from top to bottom.

Brock Lesnar, who has headlined nine previous SummerSlams, faces Cody Rhodes in a match that figures to finish their trilogy, Logan Paul is back to square off with Ricochet after a series of viral moments between the two and Roman Reigns continues to battle with his own family, putting both his Universal Championship and the title of “Tribal Chief” up against his cousin Jey Uso.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s SummerSlam:

WWE SummerSlam ‘go-home’ Monday Night Raw

• Brock Lesnar appears • Logan Paul appears • Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla • Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio

WWE SummerSlam 2023

Date: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (Pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)Site: Ford Field in Detroit

How to watch SummerSlam 2023 in the US

How to watch WWE SummerSlam outside the US:

SummerSlam 2023 match card

• Logan Paul vs. Ricochet• Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler• Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes• SummerSlam Battle Royal (Sheamus, LA Knight, TBA)• Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre• Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair• World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Bálor• Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE SummerSlam ‘go-home’ SmackDown card

Friday, Aug. 4 | 8 p.m. ET on Fox from the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio

The only announced segment for Smackdown is a singles match between the only two confirmed competitors in the SummerSlam battle royal, LA Knight and Sheamus.

• LA Knight vs. Sheamus

Storylines for WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul vs. RicochetThese two first crossed paths in January's Royal Rumble match, staging an incredible spot with each spring-boarding halfway across the ring and clotheslining each other in mid-air.

Then, last month at the Money in the Bank ladder match, they went for another high spot that didn’t quite come off as smooth as Ricochet attempted a Spanish Fly from the top rope and put Paul through two tables. Ever since, the two have traded barbs on social media and in an in-ring segment setting up the SummerSlam blow-off.

Well, at least now he know how we all felt when he was added to the match 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/8S5vmRBOHF — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 8, 2023

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna BaszlerBaszler, who got Rousey into the professional wrestling world to begin with, turned on her longtime friend during a women's tag team title defense at Money in the Bank, costing them the belts. When Rousey demanded an explanation two days later on Monday Night Raw, Baszler delivered a blistering promo in which she (correctly) pointed out that Rousey has had championship opportunities handed to her since she set foot in the WWE, while Baszler has had to work for every spot she's ever had. This feud has felt a bit rushed, likely because of Rousey's reported "hard out" date to exit the company.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody RhodesLess than 24 hours after failing to capture the undisputed Universal championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes was set to team with Brock Lesnar to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa on Raw. Before that match began, Lesnar attacked Rhodes and pummeled him for nearly 10 minutes until the show went off the air. Rhodes got a narrow win the following month at Backlash and then Lesnar (storyline) broke Cody's left arm during an attack on the May 22 episode of Raw. Five days later Lesnar beat Rhodes by technical submission after working over the arm most of the match. Rhodes has since spent weeks trying to get a third match and finally got it on the July 17 episode of Raw when Lesnar accepted and proceeded to pummel Cody in front of his family at ringside.

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyreAt WrestleMania, Gunther retained the Intercontinental title in a triple-threat match against McIntyre and Sheamus in one of the best matches of the weekend. Following another successful defense over Matt Riddle at Money in the Bank, Gunther was confronted by a returning McIntyre, who hadn't been seen on TV since that WrestleMania match. Gunther formally accepted McIntyre's challenge on the July 24 episode of Raw.

Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte FlairAsuka unsuccessfully challenged Belair for the title at WrestleMania but managed to win it at Night of Champions on May 27 thanks to a rather creative application of the blue mist. On the June 9 episode of Smackdown, Flair returned for the first time since WrestleMania to challenge Asuka, enraging Belair, who was in line for a rematch. The Flair-Asuka title match took place on June 30, with Belair interfering and laying both other women out. To resolve the issue a triple-threat was set for SummerSlam.

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn BálorRollins won the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship in a tournament final over AJ Styles. Soon thereafter Bálor began to stalk Rollins and demand a title match. There is history here as Bálor won the inaugural Universal Championship over Rollins at SummerSlam 2016, only to have to surrender it the next night on Raw due to an injury he suffered during the match. In promos to hype this match, Bálor has continually brought up that chapter as his motivation for targeting Rollins at this year's SummerSlam.

Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey UsoThe Bloodline story involving members of the real-life Anoa'i wrestling family has been unfolding for more than three years at this point and has never been hotter. Since their tag-team championship loss at WrestleMania, Reigns has bullied and belittled his cousins, causing the Usos to turn on the "Tribal Chief" on the June 16 episode of SmackDown. In a tag-team match at Money in the Bank, Jey became the first person to pin Reigns in nearly three years to win the match and set up a singles encounter for the undisputed Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Why you can trust us: We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.