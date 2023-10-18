A new Dylan Scott collab is coming soon

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Country music's getting a Dylan-squared collaboration soon.

Hitmaker Dylan Scott and newcomer Dylan Marlowe are set to release a new song, "Boys Back Home," Friday, October 27.

The announcement arrived via an Instagram collaborative post from Scott and Marlowe on October 17.

"SURPRISE 'Boys Back Home' NEXT FRIDAY WITH MY BOY @dylanscottcountry," Marlowe shared alongside a reveal of the fiery single cover art.

Scott is currently approaching top five on the country charts with "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)." The track is off his latest album, Livin' My Best Life.

Meanwhile, Marlowe's latest release is his eight-track Dirt Road When I Die EP, which arrived in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!