New Wynonna Judd + Trisha Yearwood duet coming Friday

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Two country icons are teaming up for a Judds classic.

Wynonna Judd has announced that Trisha Yearwood will join her on a cover of The Judds' 1986 hit "Cry Myself to Sleep." The track will serve as the newest preview of the upcoming Judds covers album, A Tribute to The Judds, due out October 27.

"I have a song coming out with @trishayearwood this Friday and my heart cannot stand it!!!!!!!!" Trisha shares on Instagram. "So excited for you to hear our version of 'Cry Myself to Sleep' as part of The Judds Tribute Album."

A Tribute to The Judds was first previewed in August with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's rendition of "Love Is Alive."

A Tribute to The Judds and Wynonna and Trisha's "Cry Myself to Sleep" are available for presave now.

