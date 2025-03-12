New Yorkers say willpower is the biggest reason they can't lose weight—see what other cities think is their biggest barrier

Hers looks at how weight loss barriers differ across the U.S.

This year many of us have promised to eat healthier, drink less, exercise more, and make 2025 our healthiest year ever (sound familiar?). A couple of months into the year, however, some of those resolutions may be starting to slip.

The average American gives up on their New Year's resolutions—including weight loss goals—by January 19, meaning many of us have said sayonara to our healthy new habits already. According to research, 63% of Americans who have successfully lost weight in their lives report gaining it back within the year, and one in five (20%) report gaining it back in two months time.

So what's holding us all back from achieving our goals? Is it psychological? Environmental? Inflation? Some combination of factors? Hers reports in a 2025 study how weight loss barriers differ across the U.S.

Willpower is the number one reason Americans say they throw in the towel on weight loss goals, but according to the Hers study, it's less than half the story. Only 30% of Americans who have tried to lose weight at some point in their life say it's willpower that held them back, meaning that 70% name factors other than willpower that are working against them.

Doctors agree: "This is not about willpower. Our bodies have a centuries-old biological drive to avoid weight loss. Maintaining reserves of body fat is an adaptation to help us survive through periods of food scarcity. But in the modern day, the tables are turned—we have to use modern medical advances to overcome these biological presets," says Craig Primack MD, FACP, FAAP, MFOMA, a physician specializing in obesity medicine and senior vice president of weight loss at Hers.

Genetics, for example, is one of the biggest barriers to weight loss according to medical experts, yet Americans are half as likely to name their biological makeup as an obstacle to weight loss as they are to name their own resolve.

Consider this: Only 14% of respondents say genetics is a barrier to their weight loss, yet it's estimated that 43% of the general population has a genetic predisposition to obesity. Having a genetic predisposition to obesity doesn't guarantee that a person will be overweight, but it can make it more difficult for them to lose weight.

Science, however, is stepping in to break some biological barriers. Notably, weight loss medications have proven to be an effective path to weight loss for many. According to a 2024 study from Hims & Hers, The Shape of America, 61% of those who have tried GLP-1s have lost weight, and among those, 55% report having kept the weight off.

Top 10 Barriers to Weight Loss

Q: What do you feel prevents you from being more successful in losing weight?

Results among those who are trying to lose weight now, or have tried to lose weight in the past

30% Willpower 24% My general lifestyle 21% Lack of commitment 14% Affordability 14% Genetics 13% The people around me 13% Lack of support 12% My environment/where I live 10% None of the above—I tend to be successful in losing weight when I want to 8.5% Lack of access to health tools or medications 8% Cultural factors 2% Other 10% None of the above—I don't struggle to lose weight

Weight Loss Barriers Across the U.S.

Whether it's willpower or biology that Americans feel is holding them back, what's clear is that weight loss is personal and different people—and populations—report facing different barriers to getting to their ideal weight.

For example, New Yorkers are two times more likely than New Orleanians to name willpower as a reason why they can't lose weight (39.5% vs. 19%) and nearly three times more likely than their neighbors in Philadelphia to say that where they live is to blame (18.5% vs. 7%, respectively).

Kansas City residents are seven times more likely than Omaha, NE, residents to say "lack of support" undermines their weight loss goals (23% vs. 3%). And residents of Albuquerque, NM, San Antonio, TX, and Austin, TX, reported that cultural factors were the culprit.

Finally, smaller cities, like Greenville, SC, and Providence, RI, were more likely to say access to health resources was the issue.

Albuquerque, NM, topped the list of cities reporting the most barriers to weight loss (a full 100% say they face one or more barriers) and Philadelphia, PA reported facing the least (80%).

Weight Loss Barriers By City

The challenges to losing weight varied greatly by region. Here are the cities that reported facing each weight loss barrier most.

City With the Most Weight Loss Barriers Overall

90% of Americans struggle overall

Albuquerque, NM: 100% San Francisco, CA: 99% Baltimore, MD: 96% Seattle, WA: 95% Orlando, FL: 95%

Willpower

30% of Americans struggle overall

Baltimore, MD: 40% New York, NY: 39.5% Sacramento, CA: 38% Pittsburgh, PA: 37.5% Phoenix, AZ: 37%

General Lifestyle

24% of Americans struggle overall

Denver, CO: 39.5% Seattle, WA: 34% New Orleans, LA: 34% Austin, TX: 33% Los Angeles, CA: 32%

Lack of Commitment

21% of Americans struggle overall

Pittsburgh, PA: 31% Norfolk, VA: 30% New Orleans, LA: 29% Houston, TX: 27% Kansas City, KS: 27%

Affordability

14% of Americans struggle overall

Birmingham, AL: 26% Charlotte, NC: 23% Sacramento, CA: 22% Detroit, MI: 21% Albuquerque, NM: 21%

Genetics

14% of Americans struggle overall

Washington, D.C.: 24% Chicago, IL: 23% San Francisco, CA: 22% Norfolk, VA: 20% Milwaukee, WI: 20%

People Around Me

13% of Americans struggle overall

Orlando, FL: 27% San Diego, CA: 23% St. Louis, MO: 21.5% Denver, CO: 20% Dallas, TX: 18%

Lack of Support

13% of Americans struggle overall

Albuquerque, NM: 26% Kansas City, KS: 23% Oklahoma, OK: 21% Norfolk, VA: 20% Salt Lake City, UT: 20%

My Environment/Where I Live

12% of Americans struggle overall

St. Louis, MO: 21.5% Albuquerque, NM: 21% Portland, OR: 19% New York, NY: 18.5% Minneapolis, MN: 17%

Lack of Access to Health Resources

9% of Americans struggle overall

Greenville, SC: 19% Providence, RI: 18% Honolulu, HI: 17% Salt Lake City, UT: 16% Omaha, NE: 15.5%

Cultural Factors

8% of Americans struggle overall

San Antonio, TX: 16.5% Albuquerque, NM: 16% Austin, TX: 14% Washington, D.C.: 12% Cleveland, OH: 12%

City With the Least Weight Loss Barriers Overall

90% of Americans struggle overall

Philadelphia, PA: 80% Atlanta, GA: 81% Omaha, NE: 81% Des Moines, IA: 82% Portland, OR: 82%

No matter where you live, losing weight can be challenging. A good place to start is to set goals that are realistic and achievable to help you stay motivated. Remember that weight loss is not linear and requires a daily commitment to making healthier choices. And when lifestyle changes aren't enough, speak to a healthcare provider about whether options like weight loss medications may be a good fit for you.

Data & Methodology

This study is based on a 7,100-person online survey, which included (1) 5,000 18-to-65-year-old respondents in the top 50 metropolitan areas (100 respondents per city); (2) 5,000 18-65-year-old respondents in each of the 50 states (100 respondents per state); and (3) a nationally representative sample of 500 18-to-65-year-old respondents to contextualize results. These three categories are not mutually exclusive; some respondents fall within more than one category. The study was fielded in January 2025.

Findings were analyzed by 190 demographic and psychographic cuts, including city, region, gender (when we refer to "women" and "men," we include all people who self-identify as such), age, race and ethnicity, relationship status, parenting status, sexual orientation (heterosexual, bisexual, gay, lesbian, pansexual, asexual, queer, etc.), fandoms (music, sports, etc.), and fitness and diet preferences, among other areas of interest.

Metropolitan populations were determined by 2022 U.S. Census data. In order to represent as many states as possible within the study, five cities that did not fall in the top 50 metropolitan locations were selected in place of cities in states already represented. Cities added to the study included New Orleans, LA (51); Providence, RI (53); Little Rock, AR (59); Honolulu, HI (68); and Omaha, NE (71). Cities replaced in the study included West Palm Beach, FL (39); Jacksonville, FL (41); Grand Rapids, MI (42); Harrisburg, PA (44); and Greensboro, NC (45).

Results reflected above are among people who reported trying to lose weight now, or who have tried to lose weight in the past. Results reflect the percentage of people in each city who name each weight loss barrier as one they face.

All data in this study are from this source, unless otherwise noted. Independent research firm, Culture Co-op, conducted and analyzed research and findings.

This story was produced by Hers and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.