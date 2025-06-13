The next generation of Brothers Osborne is developing their own opinions

Sunday is Father's Day, a holiday John Osborne from Brothers Osborne will happily celebrate, after he and wife Lucie Silvas welcomed twins Arthur and Maybelle in March 2023.

"The twins now, they turned 2 one month ago. They're tall," he told ABC Audio at the recent ACM Awards. "They've just recently realized that they can have opinions and that is not fun."

"Suddenly you're like, 'Here's this food you've always liked.' And they're like, 'No!' You're like, 'No? What the hell do you know about — you're 2! You don't know anything about any — just eat the damn food.' So that's where we are now," he said, as he and TJ Osborne laughed.

Still, without hesitation, John says fatherhood is the best.

"As hard as it is sometimes, they are the light of my life. It is my favorite thing in the world. I didn't think life could get much better, and by God it did when they showed up," he adds.

The latest release from Brothers Osborne, "Finish This Drink," was inspired by something TJ and John's father used to say. It's from the project they're currently working on in John's studio, Pine Box.

