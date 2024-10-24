The next pop singer Maddie & Tae are collaborating with is ...

By Jeremy Chua

Maddie & Tae have another collab dropping soon, and it's with pop artist Jake Scott.

Jake shared the news with fans on Instagram, captioning his Reel, "RATHER BE US FEATURING @maddieandtae COMES OUT FRIDAY!!!!!" 

The video also shared a teaser clip of the euphoric love song and its accompanying lyrics.

"I'd rather be here/ I'd rather be us/ Feeling that first-night butterfly rush/ Rather be hanging out with you baby chasing that coastline summertime rush/ I'd rather be here/ Riding these roads/ Making me swerve 'cause you're pulling me close/ I'd rather be anywhere you are falling in love/ I'd rather be here/ I'd rather be us," Jake and the "Die From a Broken Heart" duo sing in a living room-like setting.

Maddie & Tae's latest crossover collab was with Andy Grammer in August for their wedding track, "I Do."

And if you're wondering why "Jake Scott" sounds familiar, he previously teamed with Russell Dickerson on their jaunty hit "She Likes It."

