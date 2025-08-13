No need to even 'Finish This Drink' as Brothers Osborne work in their own studio

As Brothers Osborne get closer to their follow-up to their 2023 self-titled fourth studio album, one major element has changed.

TJ Osborne and John Osborne are now able to work in John's own studio, Pine Box. In fact, April's "Finish This Drink" was recorded there.

"That actually is some of the first stuff that we've recorded in my studio," John points out. "I've done a few other projects, but that's what we're doing right now."

John was nominated for CMA album of the year in 2023 for his work on Ashley McBryde's Lindeville album.

Now, he's finding new creative freedom working in his own space.

"It's actually been really fun because like yesterday, before we flew out this morning, I was just in there working on the next four songs that we recorded. We can work at our own pace," John tells ABC Audio. "We're not having to worry about budget or the time or this producer has got another artist coming in. And it's been really fun just recording and writing at our own pace, and I love it."

"It's a lot of work," he adds, "but I love it."

The siblings are busy on the road this summer, with Brothers Osborne's next concert Saturday night at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho.

