And the nominees for CMA new artist of the year are...

Country Music Association
By Stephen Hubbard
The nominations for CMA new artist of the year are out, and Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr. are all in the running.

Ginger Zee revealed the contenders Monday on ABC's Good Morning America. The Country Music Association will unveil the rest of the nominees Monday at 11 a.m. ET on YouTube and Facebook. 

The 59th annual CMA Awards will take place Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

