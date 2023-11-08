Old Dominion is keeping things fresh as a band

ABC

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

As reigning Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion readies to step into Country Music's Biggest Night, lead singer Matthew Ramsey shares how the band keeps things interesting every year.

"The music keeps it fresh for us. Just the excitement that we have around creating new music and performing it and touring and all of that. You know, if we were sort of complacent and not doing that, this wouldn't really mean as much to us," Matthew tells ABC Audio.

"This is like a sign that we're doing the right things and we're making the right choices musically and professionally," he adds.

In addition to being Vocal Group and Musical Event of the Year nominees, Old Dominion will team with Megan Moroney to perform their latest single, "Can't Break Up Now."

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!