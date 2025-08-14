Old Dominion paves the way for 'Barbara' by picking up some new bling

Old Dominion previewed their new album, Barbara, Wednesday afternoon at Odie's in midtown Nashville — but not before they picked up a little extra bling.

OD's label started the party by revealing three new RIAA certifications for the CMA and ACM group of the year. "Memory Lane" is now double Platinum, while "Snapback" is triple Platinum. Meanwhile, "One Man Band" is nearing Diamond territory, having just hit eight-times Platinum.

“What do I say now?” lead singer Matthew Ramsey asked from the stage, before going on to discuss the band's sixth album.

“We’re very excited about this album. I think it’s the most united we’ve been as a band, from the writing, recording, to how we feel about the final product. We can’t wait to share it with you. It’s at least guaranteed to be the best album released on Aug. 22, 2025," he joked.

Previews of the new album continue, as the new track "Late Great Heartbreak" drops Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.