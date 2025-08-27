Old Dominion wasn't 'Making Good Time' on 'Barbara,' save for this song

Old Dominion's 'Barbara' (Sony Music Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard
Old Dominion's new single, "Making Good Time," started with a guitar riff Trevor Rosen came up with while watching TV and playing his daughter's Baby Taylor guitar.

It went on to become one of the only things that went right during OD's first recording session for their new album, Barbara.

"That was a difficult session for me personally. I wasn't sure about any of the songs except for 'Making Good Time,'" lead singer Matthew Ramsey tells Billboard. "We had maybe four or five songs that we wanted to knock out, and we honestly missed on two of them. We just abandoned them. And for whatever reason, it didn't feel great, except that song might have been one of the last ones of the session, and we finally kind of fell into a groove."

Still, Matthew says that doesn't necessarily mean recording his final vocal was easy.
“There’s at least one song every record that I’m going, ‘Why do we put so many damn words in the song?’” he laughs.

You can check out the music video for "Making Good Time" on YouTube. Meanwhile, the CMA and ACM group of the year just put out a clip for "Goodnight Music City," as well.

