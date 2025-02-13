Old Dominion believes 'Coming Home' is a song 'everyone can relate to'

Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville
By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

If you've ever been away from home for a long time and felt the rush of joy on your journey back, Old Dominion's "Coming Home" might strike a chord with you.

"We wrote ['Coming Home'] in the studio that morning when we recorded it. [Co-writer and producer] Shane McAnally was obviously there and had this idea that, you know, this concept for a song, 'I want to kiss you like I'm coming home from war.' And we all just responded to that," Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey recalls.

"Brad [Tursi]'s talked a lot too about the power of just the idea of home and how important that is to really everybody," he tells ABC Audio.

"That's something I think everyone can relate to — [it's] that feeling of just being gone for a while, whether it's even, you know, when you come home from being at the beach or whatever for a week, it feels good to come home," Matthew says. "But when you're on tour or if you are in the military and you're overseas or, you know, whatever is taking you away from home, it just feels good to come back."

Another element key in "Coming Home" resonating with listeners? The melancholy harmonica in the bridge and final chorus.

"Just the sound of it evokes emotion," Brad notes.

"Coming Home" is now in the top 20 and climbing up the country charts.

