Ole Red Las Vegas opens with Blake Shelton concert

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Blake Shelton brought some "red-red-red-red-red-red-red-red-redneck" to Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday at its weeklong grand opening celebration.

The country superstar and Grand Ole Opry member took the stage to perform his smash hits, including "Nobody But You," joined by his wife and fellow superstar, Gwen Stefani.

"I know Las Vegas has been a big destination for cowboys, but not until tonight has there been a destination for absolute hillbillies, and now we got it!" Blake said onstage.

Shelton will continue the celebration in country music style on Wednesday night. 

For more information on Ole Red Las Vegas, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

