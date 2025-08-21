The Opry comes to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum with new exhibit

'The Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100' (Courtesy Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum/Grand Ole Opry)

Carly Pearce and Vince Gill will kick off the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new Opry exhibit with an opening day panel discussion on Sept. 18.

The Grandest Stage: The Opry at 100 will run through March 2027 and feature many artifacts from the radio show's early days, including Minnie Pearl's iconic straw hat from her 1940 debut.

The custom-made boots Reba McEntire wore during her first time on the historic stage in September 1977 will be there as well. They were modeled after a pair worn by the legendary Patsy Cline. The suit Ella Langley wore for her Opry debut in February 2023 will be on display too.

The Opry exhibit is included with museum admission, as is the panel discussion in the Ford Theater, but you'll need a ticket. You can reserve a seat on the Hall's website starting Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.