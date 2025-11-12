Parker McCollum covers the Boss, just in time for Christmas

Parker McCollum's unwrapping his take on a Christmas classic just in time for the 2025 holidays, and it's one that dates back to the beginning of his career.

"I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning," he recalls. "It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed [Texas musician] Brandon Rhyder's band, and we played 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.' It was the first time I was ever on live TV."

Parker's cover is available via Apple Music, and he'll perform it Dec. 2 on the annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

Parker currently has a top-10 hit with "What Kinda Man."

