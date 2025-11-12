Parker McCollum covers the Boss, just in time for Christmas

Parker McCollum's "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (Apple Music)
By Stephen Hubbard

Parker McCollum's unwrapping his take on a Christmas classic just in time for the 2025 holidays, and it's one that dates back to the beginning of his career.

"I covered the Bruce Springsteen version on Fox News in Austin, Texas, at 5:30 in the morning," he recalls. "It was one of the first times I ever played with a full band. I borrowed [Texas musician] Brandon Rhyder's band, and we played 'Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town.' It was the first time I was ever on live TV."

Parker's cover is available via Apple Music, and he'll perform it Dec. 2 on the annual CMA Country Christmas special on ABC.

Parker currently has a top-10 hit with "What Kinda Man."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!