Parker McCollum and Kassi Ashton's 'classic country duet' was born at the Ryman

MCA Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Parker McCollum's teaming up with newcomer Kassi Ashton for a new duet. In fact, it's a collaboration that came to life at the Mother Church of Country Music.

“Parker is a great friend of mine, and I love his voice," Kassi says. "The first time I ever heard him sing this song, we were backstage at the Ryman. I knew I had to cut it and that he had to sing it with me.”

Kassi co-wrote "Sounds Like Something I'd Say," which will appear on the deluxe edition of her album, titled Made from the Dirt: The Blooms, which drops April 25.

Parker's a big fan of Kassi's after touring with her in 2024.

“I got to know Kassi having her out on the road with me last year and she was firing up the crowd every night," he recalls. "I was honored to be asked to join her on this track. It has the qualities of one of those classic country duets I grew up listening to and I was completely on board."

"Think we did pretty good with this one," he adds.

Kassi heads out on the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour with Jon Pardi the same day her album comes out.

