Parker McCollum's showing you What Kinda Man he is on tour

Parker McCollum's hitting the road in 2025 for his What Kinda Man Tour.



Named after his new single, the trek kicks off Jan. 23 in Athens, with stops in Portland, Minneapolis, Tupelo, St. Louis and more before wrapping April 26 in Gainesville, Florida.

Kameron Marlowe will open for Parker on all dates, while Laci Kaye Booth and William Beckman will take turns on select shows.



"First I want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has come out to one of our shows," Parker shares in a statement. "Y'all were with us rain or shine this past year and I can say it was hands down one of my favorite tours - I truly do have the best fans out there!"



"Y'all keep me doing the thing that I love to do and for that I'll forever be grateful," the "Pretty Heart" singer says. "Can't wait to kick the doors down in 2025 and hope to see you all out on the road again next year."



Tickets go on sale Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time on Parker's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.