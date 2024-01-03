Parker McCollum's dream collaborators include George Strait, Dolly Parton + Tim McGraw

Living legends, icons and today's superstars sit atop Parker McCollum's list of dream duet partners.

"I hope that at some point in time in my life I get to do a song with George [Strait]...," says the Texas native. "I'd love to do a song with Tim McGraw or Kenny Chesney. I'd love to do a song with [Jason] Aldean."

"Dolly [Parton]? That's never going to happen," Parker continues. "But if I was writing names to throw in a hat and draw them, I'd put hers on there."

Parker's approaching the top 15 of the country charts with "Burn It Down," the second single off Never Enough.

His headlining Burn It Down Tour kicks off January 18 in Spokane, Washington. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Parker's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.