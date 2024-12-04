Parmalee's grateful 'Gonna Love You' resonates with fans: 'It's a song about our experiences'

"Gonna Love You" isn't just another song for Parmalee — it's a story that mirrors their stories, life experiences and the love they've received from loved ones.



Perhaps that's why it's become the group's fifth chart-topper and resonated so well with fans.



"Seeing that song connect with people and hearing 'em sing it louder and louder every single night, you realize it is connecting," Parmalee's Matt Thomas tells ABC Audio.



"And if people don't know, it's not just a love song," he adds. "It's a song about our experiences, what we went through, perseverance, brotherhood, having each others' back, the people you love that they're going to pick up no matter when you call."



With such a personal message, Parmalee knew they had to give the music video the autobiographical treatment and spotlight a terrifying armed robbery they went through — one that inflicted drummer Scott Thomas with three gunshot wounds, a 5% chance of survival and 10 days in a coma.



"We wanted to tell our story about what happened to us in 2010 before we even had a record deal. For those who don't, then they can go watch the video and it's a true [depiction] of what we went through that almost ended our career as a band," Matt shares.



"So if you haven't seen the video, please go watch the video," he says. "It'll give you a whole other meaning to the song."

You can find "Gonna Love You" on Parmalee's For You 2, the deluxe version of their 2021 album, For You.

To catch the band on their upcoming Fell In Love With A Cowgirl Tour, visit parmaleemusic.com.

