Parton Like a Rockstar as the Opry Goes Dolly

Dolly Parton's taking over the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday — sort of.

For the second year in a row, the country music institution will honor the soon-to-be 78-year-old with a special Opry Goes Dolly show on January 19.

While Dolly will be partying elsewhere, the celebration will be in full swing at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, with artists like Ashley Monroe and Tigirlily Gold covering the legend's songs. There will also be cupcakes, Dolly-themed drinks and even a Parton impersonator.

The Opry will donate $5 from every ticket sold to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family who are in need.

You can even win a free trip to the show through the Parton Like a Rockstar sweepstakes, named for Dolly's new album. You can find out more at Opry.com.

