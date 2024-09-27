People's Choice Country Awards: Morgan + Luke win big, Miranda + Kane get honored

The stars of country and beyond gathered at Nashville's historic Grand Ole Opry House on Thursday for the People's Choice Country Awards.
Shania Twain hosted the night, which aired on NBC and featured performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Parker McCollum, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Brad Paisley, The War And Treaty and more.
Morgan Wallen took home four awards: The People's Artist of 2024, The Concert Tour of 2024, The Social Country Star of 2024 and The Song of 2024 for his Post Malone-assisted chart-topper "I Had Some Help." Luke Combs earned three awards: The Male Artist of 2024, The Male Song of 2024 for his Twisters hit "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" and The Album of 2024 for Fathers & Sons.
The Female Artist of 2024 went to Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay picked up The Group/Duo of 2024 award, Cody Johnson's "Dirt Cheap" was named The Storyteller Song of 2024 and Shaboozey was crowned The New Artist of 2024.
Other winners include Old Dominion, Marshmello and Kane, Dasha and rocker/rapper Machine Gun Kelly.
Additionally, Kane received his Country Champion Award and Miranda was honored with the Country Icon Award.
You can watch highlights from the People's Choice Country Awards, including acceptance speeches and performances, now via NBC's YouTube playlist.
Here's the full list of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards winners:
The People's Artist of 2024
Morgan Wallen
The Female Artist of 2024
Lainey Wilson
The Male Artist of 2024
Luke Combs
The Group/Duo of 2024
Dan + Shay
The New Artist of 2024
Shaboozey
The Social Country Star of 2024
Morgan Wallen
The Song of 2024
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak
The Female Song of 2024
"Austin (Boots Stop Workin')" - Dasha
Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman
The Male Song of 2024
"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)" - Luke Combs
Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jonathan Singleton, Luke Combs
The Group/Duo of 2024
"Different About You" - Old Dominion
Songwriters: Brad Tursi, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Zach Crowell
The Collaboration Song of 2024
"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan
The Cover Song of 2024
"Sun to Me" - Machine Gun Kelly
Songwriter: Zach Bryan
The Crossover Song of 2024
"Lonely Road" - Machine Gun Kelly feat. Jelly Roll
Songwriters: Bill Danoff, Brandon Allen, Colson Baker, John Denver, Mary Danoff, Nick Long, Steve Basil, Taffy Nivert Danoff, Travis Barker
The New Artist of 2024
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook
The Storyteller Song of 2024
"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson
Songwriter: Josh Phillips
The Album of 2024
Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs
The Music Video of 2024
"Miles On It" - Marshmello & Kane Brown
The Concert of 2024
One Night At A Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen
