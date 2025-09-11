Post-FGL, Tyler Hubbard's eager to collab again

After stepping away from Florida Georgia Line to pursue his solo career, Tyler Hubbard has avoided doing many collabs — until now, that is.

First, he teamed up with DJ/producer Steve Aoki on "Forget Tonight." Then came "Whiskey Rain," the title track of newcomer Graham Barham's EP that dropped Sept. 5.

"I haven’t done many collaborations in the last few years and that’s been intentional, so now I’m sort of itching to do that," Tyler explains. "Everything kinda is determined by the song, so it’s gotta be the right song at the right time with the right team and all those things, but when all that lines up, man, I think doing music with friends is a lot of fun."

Tyler and Graham's duet came together after they met at a music festival and hit it off.

From here, the "Park" hitmaker says "there’s a pretty good list that I look up to that I think would be fun to work with" and "[I] look forward to doing some more of that."

