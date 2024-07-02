Post Malone + Morgan Wallen take "I Had Some Help" to #1

Post Malone has scored his first #1 on country radio with the Morgan Wallen-assisted "I Had Some Help."



The track ascended to the top of the Mediabase Country Chart just eight weeks after it hit country radio and debuted at #15 on the charts.



"I Had Some Help" is the lead single off Posty's forthcoming country album, F-1 Trillion. Arriving Aug. 16, the project includes the recently released "Pour Me a Drink" with Blake Shelton and a collab with Chris Stapleton on an as-yet-untitled track.

Coming up, you can catch Posty on his headlining F-1 Trillion Tour, which kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City. Tickets are available now at postmalone.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.