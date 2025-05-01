Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour gets bigger with new LA date

With only one show already under its belt, Post Malone's Big A** Stadium Tour is already expanding.

Posty's adding a Thursday, June 19, date at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with tickets going on sale Friday.

The trek kicked off Tuesday with a sold-out show in Salt Lake City featuring Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell and Chandler Walters.

Jelly Roll's set included his hits "I Am Not OK," "Liar" and "Save Me." He also returned during Posty's set to do "Losers."

As for the headliner, Post Malone performed "Circles," "Congratulations," "I Had Some Help," "Texas Tea," "Pour Me a Drink" and more.

The Big A** Stadium Tour sets up shop at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

