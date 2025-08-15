Priscilla Block unveils 'Things You Didn't See' on second album

Priscilla Block is going deeper on her sophomore record, Things You Didn't See, which is set to arrive Oct. 10.
"Couldn't Care Less" also happens to be the title of the latest preview of the 14-track project.
Here's the complete track listing for Priscilla's Things You Didn't See:
"Things You Didn't See"
"Bring Me Downtown"
"Stranger Things" (with Chase Matthew)
"Goodwill to Gucci"
"Phones and Radios"
"Couldn't Care Less"
"2-3-4"
"Try"
"Good on You"
"Yard Sale"
"You're Breaking My Heart (Cecilia)"
"He's My Man"
"Elijah"
"Time Ain't a Two Lane" (Demo)
