Priscilla Block's dropping a new song for the 'good ol' boys'

By Jeremy Chua

A new Priscilla Block track, "He's My Man," is set to arrive Friday.

Priscilla announced the release on social platform X and wrote, "Stepping into my lover girl era Friday."

A clip shared earlier teased the following lyrics: "And there ain't nothing new about his old Chevrolet/ But when I need him I ain't got to ask/ It's foot on the gas/ He's on the way/ He's a little Waylon Jennings on a Friday night/ Mess with me you're gonna see him fight/ He's a don't quit till the job's done/ If you need a cold beer, bet you he's got one/ He'll give you that shirt right off his back/ The Bible and his momma taught him how to act."

She also said via onscreen text that she's dedicated it to "the hardworking good ol' boys."

According to Priscilla, this will be her first-ever love song. 

"He's My Man" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!