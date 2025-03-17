'Problem' solved: Morgan Wallen's record is ready

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024
By Stephen Hubbard

We should find out more about Morgan Wallen's new record soon.

"Album is officially done," he said on his socials on Friday. "More news for y'all next week, but here's a clip of one that's coming out soon." The new song is called "Just in Case."

Morgan's already released several tracks that will presumably be on his fourth record: his hit "Love Somebody," "Lies Lies Lies," "Smile" and the song that's set to be the title track, "I'm the Problem."

The new record is the follow-up to 2023's One Thing at a Time. That album that helped him clinch the record for the most weeks ever at the top of Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, breaking Garth Brooks' record.

