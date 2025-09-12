Pulling pranks & hanging out on tailgates 'Ain't a Bad Life' for Thomas Rhett & Jordan Davis

Thomas Rhett got romantic on "After All the Bars Are Closed" and landed his 24th #1. Now, he's getting philosophical with a buddy on the follow-up.

TR cowrote "Ain't a Bad Life" on the road "with some good buddies" in 2024, then enlisted Jordan Davis to help record it.

"It just really is a testament to how I was raised," he says. "And I think how Jordan was raised and kinda just taking an introspective look at our lives, going, 'Man we might not have everything that we want, but we definitely have what we need.'"

"I think this song just explains ... [to us that means] healthy kids and a wife that loves you, and a good job, some boots that you like," he continues. "This song just kinda really resonates with me and hopefully resonates with a lot of people, and it’s been really fun to have Jordan Davis on this track. We’ve never gotten to collaborate before, so I kinda felt like this was our time."

You can check out TR and Jordan hanging out on a tailgate in the "Ain't a Bad Life" lyric video.

If you want to see them having some more fun, take a look at Thomas pranking Jordan — and some other country music folks — back in June on Instagram.

