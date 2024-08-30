Quench your thirst with Zach Top's "Beer for Breakfast"

Feeling thirsty? Don't worry, Zach Top's serving you "Beer for Breakfast."



The neo-traditional tune, which Zach co-wrote, is a tongue-in-cheek ode to one of his favorite adult beverages.



"Don't go looking for some deep message in this song. This is a fun loving, country a** way of lettin people know, if they didn't already, I like beer!!" Zach says of his new track.



"People have been lovin this thing on the live shows and I hope they love the single just as much and that it puts them in the mood to pop the top on a cold one and forget about their troubles for a little while!" he adds.



"Beer for Breakfast" is Zach's first new song release following his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, which arrived in April.



His debut single, "Sounds Like the Radio," is now approaching the top 20 of the country charts.



Zach's currently on the road opening for Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley on their respective tours. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit zachtop.com.

