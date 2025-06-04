Rascal Flatts follow the 'emotional flood' of their tour with 'Refueled Duets'

Rascal Flatts wrapped their Life Is a Highway Tour in early April, but the trio is still on a high.

"Man, it was so good to be back playing music again," Jay DeMarcus reflects. "You know, the pandemic hit and it sort of went away and we all got away from it. And to be able to be onstage and look across and see these guys again was a really special moment for me."

"And the fans were incredible," he adds. "I mean, what can you say? All of it was overwhelming and an emotional flood."

Now we're just days away from the June 6 release of Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets, on which the trio recreated their biggest hits with an all-star cast from multiple genres. Kelly Clarkson joins them for "I'm Movin' On," while Backstreet Boys help redo "What Hurts the Most."

"All of them just have their own little beautiful color," Joe Don Rooney says. "Kelly Clarkson's just off-the-charts great. I mean, the Backstreet Boys is fun, you know? It's a wall of vocals, and it's just so special."

"But every single artist gave their all for the song they were singing on, and you can't ask for more," he concludes.

While their official tour is over, Flatts continue playing a handful of festival dates this summer, with stops at Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach June 5 and CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium June 7.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.