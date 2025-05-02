Rascal Flatts + Backstreet Boys team up for 'What Hurts the Most' and a surprise

Not only will Rascal Flatts and Backstreet Boys perform "What Hurts the Most" together Thursday, May 8, during the 60th ACM Awards, they're also planning a "musical surprise or two," according to a new press release.

In the meantime, you can check out the new collaborative version of the trio's hit from 2003.

"We have a long history with them over the years," Jay DeMarcus says of the relationship between the bands. "We have such respect for what those guys have been able to do and how they've influenced a whole generation of pop music."

“We’re so proud of how this song turned out," he adds. "This has been a collaboration we’ve talked about doing for years, and we’re so glad it finally came to fruition.”

You can watch for the RF/BSB live collab May 8 starting at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Rascal Flatts' full Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets album follows on June 6.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.