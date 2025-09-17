Ready for Christmas? Brad Paisley's already 'Counting Down'

Brad Paisley is "Counting Down the Days" to Hallmark Channel's 16th Countdown to Christmas.

That's the name of the new song Brad co-wrote for the campaign, which features him prominently as he performs on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Hallmark's annual parade of holiday movies starts Oct. 17. A Grand Ole Opry Christmas will premiere over Thanksgiving weekend, on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Brad appears in the film and wrote two more songs for it, as well.

You can check out Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas promo and schedule now, and stream Brad's "Counting Down the Days," too.

