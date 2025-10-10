Reba calls out AI 'nonsense' in sweet message to Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire at the 53rd CMA Awards, November, 2019 (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Reba wants everyone to know not to believe what you see online -- including reports of Dolly Parton's health.

Specifically, in a new Instagram post, the country icon thanks her pal Dolly for clarifying that she's not at death's door, and calls out two AI images that have been making the rounds. One shows Reba at a dying Dolly's bedside, and one shows Reba pregnant and holding a sonogram, with her fiancé Rex Linn and Dolly reacting in the background.

"You tell 'em Dolly!" says Reba, who's 70. "That AI mess has got us doing all kinds of crazy things. You're out there dying, I'm out here having a baby. Well, both of us know you're too young and I'm too old for any of that kind of nonsense!"

"But you better know I'm praying for you," Reba adds, referring to Dolly's recent health issues, which Dolly has said are "nothing major."

"I love you with all my heart and I can't wait to see soon," Reba concluded. "Love you!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

