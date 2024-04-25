Reba to host + perform new music at the 2024 ACM Awards

Courtesy of Academy of Country Music

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire is set to host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!" says Reba, who's returning to host the awards show for the 17th time.

"What an honor to have been part of the past, present and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video," she adds. "I can't wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!"

"We are thrilled for the homecoming of Reba to the ACM Awards stage for the 17th time!" ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says in a press release. "There is simply no one better to continue to elevate this show in our new global streaming era with Amazon Prime Video."

Reba also shared on Instagram that she'll be "performing brand new music during the show."

The 2024 ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video May 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!